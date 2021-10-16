ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,252
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,263,664
89324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
465,175
Punjab
437,572
Balochistan
33,114
Islamabad
106,402
KPK
176,650
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt committed to inclusive, sustainable economic growth: Tarin

BR Web Desk 16 Oct 2021

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the government is committed to inclusive and sustainable economic growth that benefits all segments of society, especially the poor.

The remarks were made in a seminar on Pakistan’s Economy organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington, D.C. in collaboration with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi, where Tarin was the keynote speaker.

The finance minister highlighted the economic priorities of the government, emphasising that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to inclusive and sustainable economic growth that benefits all segments of the society especially the poor, read a statement released by the Pakistan embassy in the US.

Tarin shared that prudent fiscal reforms have helped to improve tax to GDP ratio, bring down the current account deficit and fiscal deficit while improving revenue generation. Increasing tax collection and broadening the tax base were key targets of the Government’s fiscal agenda.

Circular debt reason behind increase in power tariff: Hammad

Tarin identified priority sectors such as modernization of agriculture, IT, and industry as vital for an increase in exports and said that 24 special economic zones have been created under CPEC to attract foreign investment.

The finance minister thanked overseas Pakistanis for sustaining the economy through high levels of remittances. The minister also shared steps taken to help the underprivileged through the Kamyab Pakistan program, which he said would help them to achieve self-sufficiency and to realize PM Khan’s vision of Riyasat-e-Madina.

Earlier, Ambassador Dr Asad M. Khan welcomed the guests and gave a brief overview of the state of bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US. He referred to recent ministerial-level exchanges between the two countries, with engagement on energy, trade, climate change, and security.

Other panelists including Deputy governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Murtaza Syed briefed the audience about steps taken by the Bank to stabilize the economy of Pakistan. He lauded the overwhelming response of the Pakistani diaspora to the Roshan Digital Pakistan initiative and said that there was tremendous potential for growth in remittances.

Executive Director IBA Dr S. Akbar Zaidi, in his address, shared an academic perspective on the state of Pakistan’s economy.

Pakistan US economy Shaukat Tarin

Comments

1000 characters

Govt committed to inclusive, sustainable economic growth: Tarin

Govt increases petrol price by Rs10.49 per litre

Govt only focused on saving itself: Maryam Nawaz

UN says Taliban to announce plans for girls' education 'soon'

US offers to pay relatives of 10 killed in botched Afghan drone strike

Work on Dasu project resumes

IS claims deadly suicide attack on mosque in Kandahar

Former Iranian central bank chief sentenced to 10 years on corruption charges

Right-wing group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency

Those named in the Pandora, Panama papers: SC urged to ask FBR to seek sources of funds

India fears Taliban fallout in IIOJK

Read more stories