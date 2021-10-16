Govt committed to inclusive, sustainable economic growth: Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the government is committed to inclusive and sustainable economic growth that benefits all segments of society, especially the poor.

The remarks were made in a seminar on Pakistan’s Economy organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington, D.C. in collaboration with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi, where Tarin was the keynote speaker.

The finance minister highlighted the economic priorities of the government, emphasising that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to inclusive and sustainable economic growth that benefits all segments of the society especially the poor, read a statement released by the Pakistan embassy in the US.

Tarin shared that prudent fiscal reforms have helped to improve tax to GDP ratio, bring down the current account deficit and fiscal deficit while improving revenue generation. Increasing tax collection and broadening the tax base were key targets of the Government’s fiscal agenda.

Circular debt reason behind increase in power tariff: Hammad

Tarin identified priority sectors such as modernization of agriculture, IT, and industry as vital for an increase in exports and said that 24 special economic zones have been created under CPEC to attract foreign investment.

The finance minister thanked overseas Pakistanis for sustaining the economy through high levels of remittances. The minister also shared steps taken to help the underprivileged through the Kamyab Pakistan program, which he said would help them to achieve self-sufficiency and to realize PM Khan’s vision of Riyasat-e-Madina.

Earlier, Ambassador Dr Asad M. Khan welcomed the guests and gave a brief overview of the state of bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US. He referred to recent ministerial-level exchanges between the two countries, with engagement on energy, trade, climate change, and security.

Other panelists including Deputy governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Murtaza Syed briefed the audience about steps taken by the Bank to stabilize the economy of Pakistan. He lauded the overwhelming response of the Pakistani diaspora to the Roshan Digital Pakistan initiative and said that there was tremendous potential for growth in remittances.

Executive Director IBA Dr S. Akbar Zaidi, in his address, shared an academic perspective on the state of Pakistan’s economy.