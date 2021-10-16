ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
CNG stations to remain shut for 10 days

Press Release Updated 16 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The amount of gas available to SSGC from various gas fields has decreased due to which it is facing difficulties in delivering gas to domestic and commercial consumers.

Due to low pressure, it has been decided to keep CNG stations closed from 8 am on Saturday, October 16th to 8 pm on Monday, October 25th.

SSGC management is reviewing the pressure. As soon as the gas pressure improves, gas supply to CNG stations will be restored.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SSGC CNG stations commercial consumers

2 Comment(s)
Haroon Rashid Oct 16, 2021 09:25am
CNG promotion for an acute shortage of basic gas user at home for one Burner, Roti, Chai, boil the milk thats it. CNG history is all negative by influential landlords with political backing operates CNG. The SSG should stop the re-filling, installation of CNG in this time of scarcty be strictly restricted for one burner home will be lit. The time bomb of CNG does not suit the country in time of crisis. Gas should only be given for one Choola, low pressure gas for cooking, roti. Restaurants Dhaba, and street roti shop can have pressure during peak roti timings.
Syed Zulfiqar Ali Oct 16, 2021 01:29pm
Most of the CNG stations are deprive of customers queues as were evidenced in the past; all owing to marked difference in CNG price that rose from Rs.123 to Rs.180 per kg against petrol price of Rs.124 per liter. Even no one dare to reduce it in favour of their customers. It appears that CNG association has given them open option to abolish themselves in near future. Long Live Pakistan
