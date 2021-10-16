CNG stations to remain shut for 10 days

KARACHI: The amount of gas available to SSGC from various gas fields has decreased due to which it is facing difficulties in delivering gas to domestic and commercial consumers.

Due to low pressure, it has been decided to keep CNG stations closed from 8 am on Saturday, October 16th to 8 pm on Monday, October 25th.

SSGC management is reviewing the pressure. As soon as the gas pressure improves, gas supply to CNG stations will be restored.

