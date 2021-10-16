ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,252
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,263,664
89324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
465,175
Punjab
437,572
Balochistan
33,114
Islamabad
106,402
KPK
176,650
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab reports 508 new cases of dengue

Recorder Report 16 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Punjab continues to witness an increase in the number of dengue cases on Friday, as during the last 24 hours 508 new cases were reported, taking the dengue tally to 5,709 for this year. Moreover, 13 more Covid-related fatalities were reported from Punjab in the last 24 hours while 284 fresh cases took the infection tally to 437,330.

As per the details shared by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 373 confirmed cases were reported from Lahore, 59 from Rawalpindi, 10 from Faisalabad and eight from Nankana Sahib. Similarly, seven dengue patients were reported from Attock and Hafizabad, five from Muzaffargarh; four from Okara and Toba Tek Singh, and three cases were reported from Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan and Sargodha.

So far this year, 5,709 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the whole province of which 4,220 confirmed cases were reported from Lahore so far. Moreover, 18 deaths have been reported from all over Punjab and a total of 1,490 patients are admitted across Punjab out of which 831 patients are admitted in hospitals of Lahore, while 659 patients are admitted in hospitals of other cities of Punjab.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch chaired a meeting to review the current situation. On this occasion, he directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across Punjab.

While talking about the availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, the Secretary said that 5,120 beds are currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab, out of which 1,490 beds are occupied presently. "Moreover, 1266 beds have been allocated for dengue in the hospitals of Lahore out of which 831 are currently occupied," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

dengue virus dengue cases Dengue fever

Comments

Comments are closed.

Punjab reports 508 new cases of dengue

Govt increases petrol price by Rs10.49 per litre

Govt only focused on saving itself: Maryam Nawaz

UN says Taliban to announce plans for girls' education 'soon'

US offers to pay relatives of 10 killed in botched Afghan drone strike

Work on Dasu project resumes

IS claims deadly suicide attack on mosque in Kandahar

Former Iranian central bank chief sentenced to 10 years on corruption charges

Right-wing group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency

Those named in the Pandora, Panama papers: SC urged to ask FBR to seek sources of funds

India fears Taliban fallout in IIOJK

Read more stories