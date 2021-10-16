Punjab reports 508 new cases of dengue

LAHORE: Punjab continues to witness an increase in the number of dengue cases on Friday, as during the last 24 hours 508 new cases were reported, taking the dengue tally to 5,709 for this year. Moreover, 13 more Covid-related fatalities were reported from Punjab in the last 24 hours while 284 fresh cases took the infection tally to 437,330.

As per the details shared by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 373 confirmed cases were reported from Lahore, 59 from Rawalpindi, 10 from Faisalabad and eight from Nankana Sahib. Similarly, seven dengue patients were reported from Attock and Hafizabad, five from Muzaffargarh; four from Okara and Toba Tek Singh, and three cases were reported from Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan and Sargodha.

So far this year, 5,709 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the whole province of which 4,220 confirmed cases were reported from Lahore so far. Moreover, 18 deaths have been reported from all over Punjab and a total of 1,490 patients are admitted across Punjab out of which 831 patients are admitted in hospitals of Lahore, while 659 patients are admitted in hospitals of other cities of Punjab.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch chaired a meeting to review the current situation. On this occasion, he directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across Punjab.

While talking about the availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, the Secretary said that 5,120 beds are currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab, out of which 1,490 beds are occupied presently. "Moreover, 1266 beds have been allocated for dengue in the hospitals of Lahore out of which 831 are currently occupied," he added.

