Grant Bradburn quits coaching role

LAHORE: Grant Bradburn has decided to step down from the head of High Performance Coaching role to pursue further coaching opportunities. During his three years in Pakistan, the former New Zealand Test spinner served Pakistan cricket as national side's fielding coach from September 2018 to June 2020, before taking on the development of coaching responsibilities.

Grant Bradburn said, "As a foreigner, I felt welcomed and valued by my present and former PCB colleagues, players, officials and the Pakistan public. I have always felt safe here, loved exploring this wonderful country and made many lifetime friends. It is now time for me to prioritise family and move forward to the next coaching challenge."

Director High Performance, Nadeem Khan said, "Grant served Pakistan cricket with passion and dedication. I thank Grant for his contributions to Pakistan cricket and wish him well in his future endeavours."

Moreover, the managements of the six Cricket Association sides have finalised their squads for Pakistan's premier first-class tournament, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22, which begins at three Punjab venues from 20th October.

Imran Butt, Azhar Ai, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Fawad Alam and Mohammad Abbas will lead Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab in the three-month long tournament, in which each team will play the other twice in the 10-round group stage. The first five rounds will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad and Multan Cricket Stadium, while the last five rounds and the final will be played in Karachi with UBL Sports Complex, SBP Sports Complex and NBP Sports Complex staging the round matches.

National Stadium will host the five-day final that will be played between 25 to 29 December. Furthermore, Pakistan Cricket Board has provisionally suspended Zeeshan Malik of Northern Cricket Association under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which means he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit.

