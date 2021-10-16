ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,252
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,263,664
89324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
465,175
Punjab
437,572
Balochistan
33,114
Islamabad
106,402
KPK
176,650
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Deals, data buzz could help biotech shares exit Wall St's 'no man's land'

Lewis Krauskopf 16 Oct 2021

Sluggish US biotech shares could require a wave of deal-making or exciting clinical trial results if the sector wants to join the stock market's party after lagging Wall Street's broad advance this year.

More certainty about the direction of prescription drug regulation, including the prospects for tougher pricing legislation, also could bolster the stocks.

An index of S&P 500 biotech companies is up 2% so far in 2021, while the overall S&P 500 has gained more than 18%. A closely watched ETF that better measures small and mid-cap biotech companies - the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF - is down nearly 10% for the year, and 27% from its high reached in February.

About $2.5 billion has flowed out of healthcare ETFs on a net basis since Aug. 31, or about 3% of total assets of those funds, according to Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis. In the week ending Oct. 6, the SPDR biotech ETF saw its biggest weekly outflow on record, according to Refinitiv Lipper data.

After a strong 2020 particularly for smaller biotech stocks, investors said the group was due to back off. But biotech shares have been lost in broad investment themes this year, market watchers said.

They cited a tug-of-war between stocks expected to shine in an improving economy, such as energy and banks, and big tech and growth shares that strengthened during economic unease.

"It seems like healthcare, and biotech specifically, is sort of in no man's land on a year-to-date basis," DeSanctis said. "The swings in the market have either been, I want to own cyclicals and or I want to be defensive."

Among large biotech stocks, Amgen, a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, is down 10% so far in 2021, while Vertex Pharmaceuticals has slumped 23%.

The S&P 500 biotech index trades at price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2 times forward earnings estimates, a 50% discount to the S&P 500's P/E ratio of 20.4, according to Refinitiv Datastream data.

"When you look at the large caps, the growth opportunities and the prospects there are a lot more in question than they have been historically," said Marshall Gordon, senior healthcare analyst at Clearbridge Investments.

For smaller companies, investors often look for a pickup in acquisitions to help improve biotech valuations. Healthcare companies are sitting on almost $500 billion in cash, a record amount, according to Jefferies analysts.

"If we start to see more M&A, that should help trigger more positive sentiment around the space," said Sahak Manuelian, head of equity trading at Wedbush Securities.

Not all biotech stocks have struggled this year. Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers, Moderna and BioNTech, have surged more than 200% so far in 2021.

But recent industry setbacks could be souring sentiment: Biogen's new and controversial Alzheimer's treatment has had an uncertain launch, Apellis Pharma shares tumbled following disappointing data for its experimental eye drug, and US regulators placed a hold on studies of Allogene Therapeutics' cancer medicine.

Data in coming months from major medical conferences, including a hematology meeting in December, could reinvigorate interest in biotech, Manuelian said.

Regulatory obstacles also persist. SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges said in a note this week that it was "difficult to see" a broad rally in the biopharma group in part because of "the enduring overhang of drug pricing regulation risks, which in our view is likely to last until the end of the year."-Reuters

Wall Street S&P 500 Dow Jones Industrial Average US biotech

Lewis Krauskopf

Comments

Comments are closed.

Deals, data buzz could help biotech shares exit Wall St's 'no man's land'

Govt increases petrol price by Rs10.49 per litre

Govt only focused on saving itself: Maryam Nawaz

UN says Taliban to announce plans for girls' education 'soon'

US offers to pay relatives of 10 killed in botched Afghan drone strike

Work on Dasu project resumes

IS claims deadly suicide attack on mosque in Kandahar

Former Iranian central bank chief sentenced to 10 years on corruption charges

Right-wing group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency

Those named in the Pandora, Panama papers: SC urged to ask FBR to seek sources of funds

India fears Taliban fallout in IIOJK

Read more stories