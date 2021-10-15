ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,228
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,262,771
1,08624hr
2.03% positivity
Sindh
464,746
Punjab
437,316
Balochistan
33,108
Islamabad
106,357
KPK
176,501
Toronto index set for biggest weekly gain since March

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.52 points, or 0.19%, at 20,860.46
Reuters 15 Oct 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday and was on course for its best weekly performance since March, as the energy sector rallied on the back of higher oil prices.

At 9:43 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.52 points, or 0.19%, at 20,860.46.

The benchmark was set to post its best weekly gain in 31 weeks, thanks to a 3.3% jump in miners and a 2.6% rise in technology stocks.

"It really feels like people got a little too bearish heading into earnings season and what we're seeing now is a bit of a short-covering rally in the market as first glimpses we've had of earnings have been okay," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Big US financial institutions reported strong earnings this week, setting a positive tone in markets after fears over surging commodity prices, supply chain issues and inflation dogged equities.

Healthcare, energy stocks lift Toronto index to one-month high

Leading the charge in Canada on Friday, the energy sector advanced 1.8% to its highest since April 2019 as crude prices climbed more than 1%.

Financials, which account for about 30% of the index's market value, firmed 0.7% to a near two-month high.

But gains were capped by a 0.8% slide in material stocks, which include precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, due to weakness in gold prices.

After snapping a seven-month win streak in September, the Canadian equity index has gained 3.7% so far this month.

Official data earlier in the day showed the domestic wholesale trade rose by 0.3% in August from July, below expectations, while producer prices most likely rose by 1.0% in September.

Highlights

First Quantum Minerals Ltd and MEG Energy Corp were the largest percentage gainers on the TSX.

The TSX posted 15 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 72 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 45.61 million shares.

