UBL & OPay collaborate on expanding digital acceptance, financial inclusion in Pakistan

KARACHI: UBL and OPay recently joined hands with the objective to expand digital acceptance and financial inclusion in Pakistan. An MoU was signed by both institutions in this regard.

Picture shows Sharjeel Shahid, Group Executive Digital Banking UBL and Zeb Khan, Vice President, OPay Pakistan at the signing ceremony along with senior executives from both organizations.

UBL and OP Digital Services Pvt. Ltd (OPay) have agreed to join hands for a strategic collaboration in the areas of merchant acceptance (point-of-sale acquiring) and financial inclusion (branchless banking). OPay is a Fintech company based out of Beijing, China, having presence across Africa and Asia, with a valuation close to $ 2 billion.

Speaking at the occasion, Sharjeel Shahid, Group Executive - Digital Banking, UBL said, "This collaboration is a prime example of how cross-border synergies can be leveraged to create a meaningful impact. UBL takes pride in its digital services menu and this will further augment our contribution in this space."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021