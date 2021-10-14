Pak Suzuki: the pioneer brings online Certified Used Car Gala to Islamabad, KPK

After the success of its Online Certified Used car gala in Karachi and Lahore, Suzuki Pakistan is now taking this huge event to Islamabad, North Punjab, AJK& KPK.

Previously, Pak-Suzuki conducted such events in Karachi and Lahore. More than 190 units were sold with over 350,000 customers visiting this online Gala. Pak Suzuki looks forward to another huge success in the city of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad, Taxila, Mardan, Jhelum, Haripur and Gujjar Khan on October 15, 16, and 17.

Buying a used car is a time consuming and hassle driven job. We have to search it, then check its quality, check the engine condition, verify documents and host of other things.

In this whole scenario, a trustworthy seller is very important. Pak Suzuki, curated this concept of Certified Used Cars in Pakistan in 2009 where customers could buy affordable, good quality cars, certified by Pak Suzuki engineers with warranty up to 1 year. Pak Suzuki held more than 50 used car Galas in major cities where the response from customer was overwhelming. The selling points were transparency, trust and reliability.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions such events could not take place. So, keeping the safety of customers as number one priority and to approach the customer with same Certified Used cars; Pak Suzuki held an online used car gala with primary objective to enable their potential customers to be a part of the gala while sitting in the comfort of their homes and browse through the offers without being concerned about the authenticity of the deals.

They built an element of trustworthiness among the audience by providing them a user-friendly platform, transparent deals and certified used cars.

Pak Suzuki aims that this Online Gala will provide you with the same convenience, transparent deals and comfortable environment as it has provided in the past.

As per the Head of Marketing Pak Suzuki; Online Gala platform is designed with 3 core objectives; user friendly platform; quality used cars certified by Pak Suzuki Engineers with warranty and above all transparency in deals between customers and our authorized dealerships under Pak Suzuki supervision.

But how would such a massive event be catered online? Here’s how:

360-degree view of the Car:

The company would provide 360-degree view of each of the cars, means you would be able to see the vehicle from every angle and side. You can check the front, back, sides, inside the trunk, bonnet and interior in detail along with the Price and car details, and then take a decision of buying it.

These 360-degree view will give you a proper idea about the car’s condition and you can do all this while sitting at your home or office.

Live Chat:

A live chat option is also given to customer`s for communication with dealers. Great, isn’t it?

Certified by Suzuki Engineers:

As per the company, all vehicles are checked by the engineers of Pak Suzuki. so, it means the cars are checked by trained hands, making them reliable vehicles. The engineers check all the parts of the car including engine, paint quality, is it accidental or not, documents and all other systems of the car. Panel inspection sheet will also be provided to check panels paint before making a purchase.

So, you can buy the car with confidence.

Inspection Checkpoints:

Moreover, Suzuki would inspect the cars on 130 checkpoints. As mentioned earlier, the body frame, engine/transmission, brakes, interior, electric and electronics and tires would be checked.

Transparent Deal:

The most important part of buying a used car deal is transfer of money from buyer and documents from the seller. People have a lot of reservations on this because they sometimes find it hard in these matters. However, in this case Pak Suzuki Authorized 3S Dealers would be involved and provide you proper channels and trustable means to ensure a transparent deal. It means, you can exchange money or car documents without any issue and more importantly, very smoothly. Further, Pak Suzuki Exchange and Used car dept. would be supervising this event as well.

Email address for any queries will be: [email protected]

Used Car Financing:

Pak Suzuki has taken an initiative to partner with Bank for their customer especially for this used car gala where customer can finance their used car for up to 7 year on special rate “KIBOR + 3%”. Per month installment plan will also be available for each vehicle.

Exchange enquiries:

Pak Suzuki also enables customer to upgrade through Exchange enquiries where customer can send their old vehicle details and requirement of New or Certified Suzuki Car. Authorized dealership representative will contact the customer and offer free evaluation to upgrade to new Suzuki.

Services and Warranty:

Usually, when you buy a used car you don’t get any offer for service or warranty. But in this car gala, you will not only get 3 free services on the purchase, but Suzuki is offering warranty up to 1 year. Isn’t it awesome that you are getting the offers of a new car, for a used vehicle?

As per the company, the warranty covers engine, transmission and suspension, which are the most vital parts of the car, especially the engine because it ensures your comfort, good fuel average, hassle free travel.

So, be a part of this online car gala and become an owner of used car with a stamp and warranty of Pak Suzuki.

This event will be made live for 3 consecutive days from 9 am to 6 pm to ensure that customer`s get their desired vehicles.

Log on to www.usedcargala.com for further updates.