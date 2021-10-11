ANL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-8.05%)
ASC 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.77%)
ASL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.55%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
BYCO 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.79%)
FFBL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.98%)
FFL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.63%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.41%)
GGGL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.88%)
GGL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-8.06%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
JSCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.77%)
KAPCO 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.74%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.92%)
MDTL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-10.25%)
MLCF 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.52%)
NETSOL 113.58 Decreased By ▼ -9.52 (-7.73%)
PACE 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-6.52%)
PAEL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
POWER 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.05%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.01%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.96%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.23%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-8.04%)
TRG 148.00 Decreased By ▼ -12.05 (-7.53%)
UNITY 29.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.72%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-11.86%)
BR100 4,541 Decreased By ▼ -116.73 (-2.51%)
BR30 20,895 Decreased By ▼ -1221.14 (-5.52%)
KSE100 43,829 Decreased By ▼ -647.88 (-1.46%)
KSE30 17,230 Decreased By ▼ -295.25 (-1.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Afghan junior female football team to relocate to UK

AFP Updated 11 Oct 2021

LONDON: Afghanistan's junior female football team and their immediate families are set to relocate to Britain from Pakistan after recently escaping their homeland, the UK government said on Monday.

"We are working to finalise visas to the Afghanistan women's football team and look forward to welcoming them to the UK shortly," a government spokesperson said.

The team of around 35 young footballers, mostly teenagers, and their families -- totalling around 130 people -- just missed the hurried British airlift from Kabul in August, according to a UK-based charity helping them.

The squad were able to flee in small groups to Pakistan "with the assistance of some very brave people on the ground in Afghanistan", said Jonathan Kendrick, chairman of the ROKiT conglomerate, whose foundation is providing assistance.

"From a humanitarian perspective, there was simply no option," he said in a statement, noting they were "in a hugely dangerous, life-threatening, position should they not find a way to leave Afghanistan".

Pakistan granted the players temporary 30-day visas and they were transported to Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, from where they applied to relocate to Britain.

"These young players, with whom we are in regular contact via video calls, are absolutely thrilled and relieved to have been given the opportunities that will come available to them in their new lives in the UK," said Siu-Anne Marie Gill of the ROKiT Foundation.

Afghan women's soccer team arrives in Pakistan

She added it will "continue to support them as they settle into their new home in the coming weeks, to include helping to arrange further education, where possible".

Gill said she hoped many of the players would undergo trials with several professional women's football teams in Britain that "have already expressed great interest in meeting them".

Britain has airlifted more than 15,000 people -- both UK nationals and Afghan allies -- from the war-torn country since the Taliban recaptured it in August.

London has also committed to welcome up to 20,000 people over the coming years, including around 5,000 in the first year, as part of its Afghan citizens' resettlement scheme (ACRS).

"The government is committed to doing all it can to support those most in need, including vulnerable women and girls, and those at risk who have had to flee Afghanistan," the government spokesperson added.

The interior ministry declined to detail the type of visas the female players would be getting and whether it was part of ACRS.

UK afghan female footballer relocate

Comments

1000 characters

Afghan junior female football team to relocate to UK

Taliban to meet EU officials on Tuesday: acting minister

Taliban best bet to get rid of ISIS: PM Imran

KSE-100 drops to lowest level since March after 648-point fall

Pakistan's rupee falls to 170.74 after back-to-back gains last week

88 people arrested over hoarding dollars: Sheikh Rashid

India's Adani Ports to stop handling containers from Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan

US, EU line up over 20 more countries including Pakistan for global methane pact

WHO vaccine advisers back extra Covid jab for immunocompromised

Spain evacuating Afghan employees via Pakistan

Pakistan condemns India's arrest of 1,400 Kashmiris in IIOJK

Read more stories