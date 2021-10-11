ANL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-8.05%)
ASC 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.77%)
ASL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.55%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
BYCO 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.79%)
FFBL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.98%)
FFL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.63%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.41%)
GGGL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.88%)
GGL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-8.06%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
JSCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.77%)
KAPCO 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.74%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.92%)
MDTL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-10.25%)
MLCF 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.52%)
NETSOL 113.58 Decreased By ▼ -9.52 (-7.73%)
PACE 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-6.52%)
PAEL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
POWER 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.05%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.01%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.96%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.23%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-8.04%)
TRG 148.00 Decreased By ▼ -12.05 (-7.53%)
UNITY 29.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.72%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-11.86%)
BR100 4,541 Decreased By ▼ -116.73 (-2.51%)
BR30 20,895 Decreased By ▼ -1221.14 (-5.52%)
KSE100 43,829 Decreased By ▼ -647.88 (-1.46%)
KSE30 17,230 Decreased By ▼ -295.25 (-1.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns India's arrest of 1,400 Kashmiris in IIOJK

  • Foreign Office says arbitrary arrests are a prime example of India’s state terrorism and trampling of fundamental human rights in IIOJK
BR Web Desk 11 Oct 2021

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) strongly condemned on Monday the arrest of over 1,400 Kashmiris on false charges in one of the biggest ever crackdowns in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"These arbitrary arrests and detentions by Indian Occupation Forces are a prime example of India’s state-terrorism and trampling of fundamental human rights in IIOJK," the FO statement said.

Pakistan condemns India's 'harassment of Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s family

The FO statement termed the recent surge in extra-judicial killings, staged cordon-and-search operations, and arbitrary arrests in IIOJK "a source of serious alarm for the international community."

Last month, Pakistan unveiled a comprehensive dossier comprising evidence of gross and systematic human rights violations, war crimes, and false flag operations in IIOJK being carried out by Indian Occupation forces with impunity.

Pakistan transmits dossier on India's human rights violations to other envoys

"India must recognise that no amount of brutalisation of Kashmiris can suppress their voice and the legitimate movement to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination," the FO said.

India’s illegal and unlawful actions cannot succeed in misleading the world into accepting India’s false narrative against the Kashmiris, the statement emphasised.

IIOJK Shah Mahmood Quershi international community MoFA Pakistan Foreign office

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan condemns India's arrest of 1,400 Kashmiris in IIOJK

Pakistan had no role in Afghanistan regime-change: President Alvi

Foreign funding case: ECP allows PTI access to PPP, PML-N's account details

US says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional'

US, EU line up over 20 more countries including Pakistan for global methane pact

KSE-100 drops to lowest level since March after 648-point fall

Pakistan's rupee falls to 170.74 after back-to-back gains last week

SC seeks evidence against Zahir's mother in Noor Mukadam murder case

Trio win Nobel Economics Prize for 'natural experiments'

Crude jumps on global energy crunch; US oil at 7-year high

Read more stories