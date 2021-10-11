Pakistan condemns India's arrest of 1,400 Kashmiris in IIOJK

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) strongly condemned on Monday the arrest of over 1,400 Kashmiris on false charges in one of the biggest ever crackdowns in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"These arbitrary arrests and detentions by Indian Occupation Forces are a prime example of India’s state-terrorism and trampling of fundamental human rights in IIOJK," the FO statement said.

The FO statement termed the recent surge in extra-judicial killings, staged cordon-and-search operations, and arbitrary arrests in IIOJK "a source of serious alarm for the international community."

Last month, Pakistan unveiled a comprehensive dossier comprising evidence of gross and systematic human rights violations, war crimes, and false flag operations in IIOJK being carried out by Indian Occupation forces with impunity.

"India must recognise that no amount of brutalisation of Kashmiris can suppress their voice and the legitimate movement to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination," the FO said.

India’s illegal and unlawful actions cannot succeed in misleading the world into accepting India’s false narrative against the Kashmiris, the statement emphasised.