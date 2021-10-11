ANL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-8.05%)
ASC 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.77%)
ASL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.55%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
BYCO 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.79%)
FFBL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.98%)
FFL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.63%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.41%)
GGGL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.88%)
GGL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-8.06%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
JSCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.77%)
KAPCO 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.74%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.92%)
MDTL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-10.25%)
MLCF 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.52%)
NETSOL 113.58 Decreased By ▼ -9.52 (-7.73%)
PACE 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-6.52%)
PAEL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
POWER 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.05%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.01%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.96%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.23%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-8.04%)
TRG 148.00 Decreased By ▼ -12.05 (-7.53%)
UNITY 29.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.72%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-11.86%)
BR100 4,541 Decreased By ▼ -116.73 (-2.51%)
BR30 20,895 Decreased By ▼ -1221.14 (-5.52%)
KSE100 43,829 Decreased By ▼ -647.88 (-1.46%)
KSE30 17,230 Decreased By ▼ -295.25 (-1.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil slips on lower exports, tightening supply limits loss

  • September stocks fall 6.99%, more than expected
  • Oct 1-10 exports fall 7.5% m/m - Amspec Agri
Reuters 11 Oct 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Monday, weighed down by weaker exports in October so far, but Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showing tightening supply helped limit losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 13 ringgit, or 0.26%, at 4,953 ringgit ($1,188.34) a tonne, after climbing 10% last week.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-10 fell 7.5% to 500,381 tonnes compared with the same period in September, cargo surveyor Amspec Agri said.

Malaysia's end-September palm oil stocks fell 6.99% to 1.75 million tonnes compared with the previous month, according to MPOB data.

Crude palm oil production declined 0.39%, while palm oil exports surged 36.83%, MPOB said.

Palm hits record high of nearly 5,000 ringgit, posts 10% weekly jump

The pace of declines in stockpile is more than expected after production stayed flat, while domestic usage and exports surged, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

MPOB data seems fully priced-in and the major catalyst for the palm oil markets now is the resumption of buying from China after the Golden Week holiday, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.5%, while its palm oil contract jumped 1.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.3%.

Concerns over the shutdown of crushing plants in many Chinese provinces due to power shortages helped boost Dalian palm olein prices, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The contract will extend its rally and challenge record-high levels of 5,050 ringgit to 5,070 ringgit this week, also helped by soaring crude prices, according to Refinitiv.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil company palm oil producer palm oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil slips on lower exports, tightening supply limits loss

Pakistan had no role in Afghanistan regime-change: President Alvi

Foreign funding case: ECP allows PTI access to PPP, PML-N's account details

US says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional'

US, EU line up over 20 more countries including Pakistan for global methane pact

KSE-100 drops to levels last seen in March, falls over 700 points intra-day

Pakistan's rupee falls to 170.74 after back-to-back gains last week

Crude jumps on global energy crunch; US oil at 7-year high

US, UK warn citizens of threat to Kabul hotels

Making Karachi loadshedding-free: PD seeks Nepra's nod on proposed NTDC-KE IA deal

Asia coal prices surge to fresh records; China, India output is key

Read more stories