88 people arrested over hoarding dollars: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that 88 people have been arrested over hoarding US dollars, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a media briefing in Islamabad on Monday, Rashid said that a campaign has been started against the hoarding of dollars, a move that comes as Pakistan looks to arrest the rupee decline that has fallen over 11% since May this year.

Rashid said that the government has also initiated an audit inquiry against five exchange companies, adding that a desk will be established in this context on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

All foreigners living without visa should leave Pakistan by August 14: Sheikh Rashid

Regarding the issuance of fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates, Rashid said that the FIA has been ordered to take strict action against the people involved in it.