88 people arrested over hoarding dollars: Sheikh Rashid
- Interior minister says government has also initiated an audit inquiry against five exchange companies
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that 88 people have been arrested over hoarding US dollars, Aaj News reported.
Addressing a media briefing in Islamabad on Monday, Rashid said that a campaign has been started against the hoarding of dollars, a move that comes as Pakistan looks to arrest the rupee decline that has fallen over 11% since May this year.
Rashid said that the government has also initiated an audit inquiry against five exchange companies, adding that a desk will be established in this context on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Regarding the issuance of fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates, Rashid said that the FIA has been ordered to take strict action against the people involved in it.
