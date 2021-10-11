Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,847,904 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 237,746,350 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 4,420 new deaths and 303,312 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 957 new deaths, followed by United States with 255 and Iran with 222.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 713,350 deaths from 44,339,830 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 601,011 deaths from 21,575,820 cases, India with 450,782 deaths from 33,971,607 cases, Mexico with 282,086 deaths from 3,723,235 cases, and Russia with 217,372 deaths from 7,804,774 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 606 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 331, Republic of North Macedonia with 328, Montenegro with 316, Hungary with 313, and Bulgaria with 311.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,502,016 deaths from 45,327,788 cases, Europe 1,335,550 deaths from 69,557,880 infections, and Asia 850,788 deaths from 54,716,327 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 741,536 deaths from 45,995,281 cases, Africa 213,232 deaths from 8,366,909 cases, Middle East 202,424 deaths from 13,576,505 cases, and Oceania 2,358 deaths from 205,668 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.