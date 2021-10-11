ANL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.42%)
ASC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.25%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.44%)
FFBL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
FFL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FNEL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
GGGL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.61%)
GGL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-6.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.18%)
JSCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.95%)
KAPCO 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.59%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-7.79%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.48%)
NETSOL 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.35 (-5.97%)
PACE 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.35%)
PAEL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
POWER 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.61%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PTC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.8%)
SNGP 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.91%)
TELE 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-6.28%)
TRG 152.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-4.62%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-4.32%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.72%)
BR100 4,591 Decreased By ▼ -66.59 (-1.43%)
BR30 21,371 Decreased By ▼ -745.72 (-3.37%)
KSE100 44,084 Decreased By ▼ -393.23 (-0.88%)
KSE30 17,339 Decreased By ▼ -186.07 (-1.06%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Tokyo stocks close higher

AFP 11 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, boosted by gains in Chinese shares as investors picked up bargains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index shed earlier losses to end up 1.60 percent, or 449.26 points, to 28,498.20 yen. The broader Topix index rose 1.77 percent, or 34.73 points, to 1,996.58.

"Supported by the stability of Chinese shares, the Nikkei index rebounded from the losses seen last week," said Okasan Online Securities.

Investors have high hopes that new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who appeared in parliament Monday, will unleash fresh pandemic stimulus as he prepares for a general election on October 31.

Japanese media reported on Sunday that Kishida said he does not plan to change the financial income tax for the time being, a relief for market players.

The dollar stood at 112.70 yen in Asian trade, firmer than the 112.22 yen seen on Friday in New York.

A cheaper yen is good for Japanese exporters as it makes their products more competitive abroad while inflating profits when repatriated.

In Tokyo trading, Panasonic soared 6.66 percent to 1,360 yen while Sony rose 4.42 percent to 12,385 yen.

Automakers were higher with Nissan jumping 5.31 percent to 564.4 yen, Toyota climbing 3.32 percent to 1,987 yen and Honda advancing 1.86 percent to 3,433 yen.

SoftBank Group gained 4.87 percent to 6,416 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 1.43 percent to 73,520 yen.

