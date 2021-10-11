ANL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.42%)
ASC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.25%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.44%)
FFBL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
FFL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FNEL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
GGGL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.61%)
GGL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-6.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.18%)
JSCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.95%)
KAPCO 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.59%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-7.79%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.48%)
NETSOL 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.35 (-5.97%)
PACE 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.35%)
PAEL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
POWER 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.61%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PTC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.8%)
SNGP 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.91%)
TELE 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-6.28%)
TRG 152.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-4.62%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-4.32%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.72%)
BR100 4,591 Decreased By ▼ -66.59 (-1.43%)
BR30 21,371 Decreased By ▼ -745.72 (-3.37%)
KSE100 44,084 Decreased By ▼ -393.23 (-0.88%)
KSE30 17,339 Decreased By ▼ -186.07 (-1.06%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Malaysia's ringgit, Singapore dollar gains as travel curbs ease

Reuters 11 Oct 2021

Malaysia's ringgit scaled a near one-month peak on Monday and equities advanced more than half a percent after the government lifted interstate and international travel restrictions, while most other Asian currencies edged higher.

Singapore dollar firmed 0.2% to hit its highest in two weeks, while equities touched a near two-month peak after the government opened its borders to more countries for quarantine-free travel.

Meanwhile, investors will be eyeing Singapore's advanced third-quarter economic growth data expected later in the week, with analysts at OCBC Bank expecting a moderation from second-quarter's 14.7% year-on-year growth.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is likely to keep its monetary policy settings unchanged at this juncture, but may signal a need for recalibration in 2022, the OCBC analysts said in a note.

Meanwhile, a soft US payrolls figure last week did little to alter market expectations of tapering of bond purchases by the US Federal Reserve, pressuring risk-sensitive Asian markets as the US dollar firmed and Treasury yields jumped.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, edged higher to 94.139, while the 10-year benchmark yields hit multi-month highs on expectations of the Fed's tapering plans.

Investors now await US September inflation data on Wednesday, which, according to analysts at Mizuho bank, "will be a key trigger for bond markets to adjust positions just ahead of Federal Open Market Committee's minutes."

In Malaysia, the ringgit added 0.2% to scale 4.167 per US dollar, its highest since Sept. 17, while equities advanced as much as 0.7% and were on course to gain for a fifth consecutive session.

Malaysia lifted interstate and international travel restrictions for residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Monday, as the country achieved its target of inoculating 90% of its adult population.

The Thai baht firmed by about 0.3% while stocks were up 0.4% to scale their highest in more than four weeks. The Indonesian rupiah also edged higher.

Among the regional equity markets, Philippine stocks surged 2.7% for their biggest intraday jump since mid-August, rallying after two consecutive sessions of declines, while the peso slipped 0.3%.

Markets in South Korea, and Taiwan were closed for a holiday.

