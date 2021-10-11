Nation will always remember Dr AQ Khan: FCCI chief

FAISALABAD: Business circles of Faisalabad have expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of "Mohsin-e-Pakistan" Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.In a statement issued here today, Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said that the nation will never forget Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan who made Pakistan the first atomic power of Islamic world. He said that Dr. AQ Khan in a most challenging situation made Pakistan able to acquire Atomic Power and his services and contributions would be remembered forever as a golden chapter in the history of our national security.

He said that Dr. AQ Khan made us an equal power with minimum deterrence so that we could save us from the adventuristic and ill designs of our neighbor.

He acknowledged the meritorious services of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and said that though many national awards were conferred upon him, he is actually alive in the hearts of millions of Pakistani and the nation will never forget him as a benefactor par excellence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021