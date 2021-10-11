ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
Sania visits border areas in southern Balochistan

APP 11 Oct 2021

TURBAT: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar spent this Sunday in bordering areas of South Balochistan to educate the local communities and beneficiaries about the programmes and initiatives of Ehsaas and get their feedback.

Together with the Makran Division and Senior officers of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps, she visited sub-tehsil Balnigore and Tehsil Tump of district Kech. She also visited various sites in the region to explore options for opening One Window Ehsaas Centers in Turbat and Mand.

"In this fiscal year, One Window Ehsaas Centers will open in all districts of Balochistan. It is our top priority to open the one-stop-shop, One Window Ehsaas Centers in lagging districts of South Balochistan to facilitate beneficiaries at the earliest."

Keeping in view the difficult terrain of South Balochistan, localized strategy of Ehsaas is also being formulated to facilitate beneficiaries in far flung areas through mobile One Window Centers as well. Once materialized, this mobile arrangement will serve the beneficiaries of Ehsaas at the doorstep and will reduce their travel time and cost.

During the visit, she interacted with local communities and took feedback on the Ehsaas' running programmes in the area. Creating awareness about Ehsaas programmes, she guided the local communities about the Ehsaas Digital portal that provides people centered instructional information of Ehsaas in Urdu. She also briefed about the Ehsaas 8171 web-portal that is accessible online for the general public to check their eligibility under Ehsaas.

Under the umbrella of Ehsaas, there are many programmes being implemented in South Balochistan including Ehsaas Kafaalat, Ehsaas Emergency Cash, Ehsaas Education Stipends and Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship.

At the Government College for Women in Tump, Dr. Sania also spoke to students and asked them to apply for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship portal that is open till Nov 30, 2021 to receive fresh applications for the academic year 2021-22.

The visit was organized by the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps across South Balochistan. The visit to South Balochistan followed the visit to Harnai. During her visit to Balochistan, Dr Sania also met with Commander 12 Corps and IG Frontier Corps, South Balochistan.

