Bilawal meets PPP workers in Larkana

APP 11 Oct 2021

LARKANA: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reached Khair Bakhsh Mohalla at Miro Khan Chowk, Larkana city, on Sunday evening and met with the workers at the residence of PPP UC-01 President Zulfiqar Ali Brohi. During his visit, the workers pointed out the problems of the union council and also gave him suggestions for the solutions.

The PPP chairman directed the accompanied Sindh Ministers to immediately implement the issues and solutions suggested by the workers. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also offered condolences to the bereaved families of the workers during his visit to union council No-1 of Larkana city.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Shah, Syed Sardar Shah, Zia Abbas Rizvi, Qasim Naveed Qamar, Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MPA Burhan Khan Chandio, Ejaz Ahmed Leghari, Dr. Sakina Gaad and others were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also visited residence of his political advisor Jamil Ahmed Soomro, in Larkana City and met with Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Shah, Syed Sardar Shah and Zia Abbas Rizvi.

He also met with MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MPA Ghanwar Khan Isran, MPA Burhan Chandio, Nada Khuhro and Aijaz Ahmed Leghari. The elected representatives and party leaders briefed the PPP chairman and MNA from Larkana about the party affairs and issues related to the local bodies, pace of ongoing development works and other issues about the Municipal Corporation Larkana and departments of Local bodies, education, works and services.

Minister for Education Syed Sardar Shah, Minister for Local Bodies Syed Nasir Shah and Minister for Works & Services Zia Abbas Shah briefed the party chairman about the development works and others issues in respective departments.

He directed the Sindh Ministers to maintain continuity of development works in Larkana. He also directed the Leaders of the party, MNAs and MPAs to gear-up the contact with the people and solve the problems of the masses at their doorsteps.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Bilawal meets PPP workers in Larkana akistan People's Party Khair Bakhsh Mohalla

