ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,106
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,955
76724hr
1.89% positivity
Sindh
462,466
Punjab
435,882
Balochistan
33,072
Islamabad
106,113
KPK
175,735
Qureshi speaks about human rights violations in IIOJK, Afghan situation

APP 11 Oct 2021

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday said Pakistan was committed to continue providing political, diplomatic and moral support towards Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination.

In a statement issued here, the foreign minister stated "We stand side by side with the Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for their right to self-determination."

A "dossier" based on irrefutable evidences of the atrocities and war crimes of Indian Occupying Forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has been presented to the world, said FM Qureshi.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that they would continue to raise voices against oppression and barbarism by Indian army in IIOJK at every forum. The foreign minister maintained "Kashmir has become a global issue rather a regional one and it must be resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions." He stressed "the international community must come forward to stop ongoing serious human rights violations in IIOJK and save the oppressed Kashmiris from tyranny of Indian occupying forces."

The foreign minister, highlighting the Afghanistan issue stated "Peace in Afghanistan is our top priority and we believe that if there is peace in Afghanistan then there will be peace in the whole region."

The world was witnessing our efforts for peace in Afghanistan, said FM Qureshi. He added "Pakistan will continue its conciliatory efforts for peace and stability in the region, including Afghan peace process."

The foreign minister remarked that corona epidemic had hit world's strongest economies hard. To meet the challenges, Pakistan was focusing on economic diplomacy, promoting economic cooperation and enhancing regional ties.

Qureshi said that Pakistan's economy was on the right track with encouraging economic indicators. The Pakistanis have emerged as a strong nation after overcoming major challenges such as terrorism and the coronavirus, said Shah Mahmood Qureshi adding, Pakistan was emerging as a prosperous country in the world.

The significant progress was being made in the field of exports and agriculture. Due to effective policies of incumbent government, sustainable development will continue in the public interest. The foreign minister maintained that Pakistan would achieve prominence in the world soon due to its progressive policies.

He mentioned that welfare of the Pakistani community abroad was one of the government's top priorities. The Pakistan embassies around the world were working for welfare of overseas Pakistanis and trying to resolve their problems. The FM added "I have directed diplomatic missions abroad to strive hard for the welfare of Pakistani community therein." Earlier, the foreign minister spent a busy day in Multan.

He listened to speeches delivered in the Prime Minister's Seerat Conference live at Raza Hall, Multan. On this occasion, Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs and Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar, Moin Riaz Qureshi, MNA Malik Ahmad Hussain Dehar, MPA Wasim Khan Badozai, MPA Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Malik Saleem Labar, MPA Zaheeruddin Alizai, Commissioner Multan Dr. Irshad Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan, Khalid Javed Warraich, Qurban Fatima and civil society workers were also present.

Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi IIOJK foreign minister Kashmiris Afghan situation human rights violations in IIOJK

Comments

