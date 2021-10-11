Motor vehicle tax: Over Rs2,453m collected from Karachi: Chawla

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs & Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Sunday released details of collection of motor vehicle and professional tax from Sindh Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department. These taxes have been collected from July 2021 to September 2021 of the current financial year.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla further said that in term of motor vehicle tax, Rs 2454.625 million was collected from Karachi, Rs 103.784 million from Hyderabad and Rs 38.083 million from Sukkur. He said that motor vehicle tax of Rs. 16.820 million was collected from Shaheed Benazirabad and Rs. 25.582 million was collected from Larkana and Rs. 12.714 million from Mirpurkhas.

In terms of professional tax, Rs 183.349 million was collected from Karachi, Rs 9.741 million from Hyderabad and Rs 5.889 million from Sukkur, he added.

According to provincial minister, Rs 4.563 million was collected from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs 2.801 million from Larkana and Rs 1.382 million from Mirpurkhas.

He requested the tax defaulters to pay their motor vehicle tax and professional tax immediately and take the advantage of online facility. He asked them to visit the Excise Department's website www.excise.gos.pk and register their business through the easy procedure.