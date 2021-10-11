ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
KP TEVTA, CFL-EBM sign MoU on workplace-based training

Recorder Report 11 Oct 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coronet Foods Limited and English Biscuits Manufacturers (CFL-EBM) for the implementation of workplace-based training for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Through this initiative, KP-TEVTA and CFL/EBM will jointly impart training among 300 young trainees of the province with 100 percent employment prospects for successful trainees. The duration of the training will be three months, according to details shared with the media here on Sunday.

The training venture is supported by the TVET sector support programme which is funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and Norway and implemented by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and provincial TEVTAs and private organizations across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Managing Director (MD) KP TEVTA Engr. Syed Sajjad Ali Shah said workplace-based training which is introduced by TVET SSP GIZ is the present and future of technical education. He further said that the trainees who are trained at the industry floor have better employment prospects as compared to those who attain training at institutes only.

MD KP-TEVTA also showed gratitude to the development partners which are the European Union, Governments of Norway and Germany for extending their financial and technical support in achieving this important landmark.

Syed Imran Ali, Factory Manager CFL/EBM during his address said, such collaborative training models are in the best of our public interest. He said his company is ready for meaningful partnership and continuous support for KP-TEVTA and its institutes in future as well.

