CS Punjab pays surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Okara

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Sunday paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Okara and inspected the provision of medical facilities, cleanliness and other arrangements. He inspected different wards including emergency and inquired the patients about the facilities being provided to them and the behaviour of the doctors and paramedical staff with them. The patients expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities in the hospital. On the complaint of a woman, the Chief Secretary directed the Medical Superintendent to immediately redress her grievances and directed him to depute a focal person for resolving the problems of patients and their attendants. He assured that all available resources will be provided for the health sector besides ensuring modern medical facilities, availability of medicines and staff. He stressed upon the doctors, nurses and other staff to deal patients in a polite manner.

The Chief Secretary lauded the arrangements of the hospital and ordered to further improve them. The MS while briefing the Chief Secretary said that a proposal of setting up a Trauma Centre in the hospital is under consideration. The hospital is providing free meals to the patients. Later, Chief Secretary during his visit to Sahiwal paid visit to the DHQ Hospital and inspected the emergency, dengue and other wards.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that medical is a sacred profession and doctors and other paramedical staff should serve the suffering humanity with devotion. The Chief Secretary also presided over a meeting at the Commissioner's Office and reviewed the various development schemes, price control measures and pending revenue cases. He directed the Commissioner Sahiwal Division and Deputy Commissioners of the three districts to ensure the implementation of Open Door Policy. He said that all administrative officers should give one hour on daily basis to listen to peoples' problems and create ease for them. He said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted against corruption. He also directed to ensure timely utilization of funds and transparency in development schemes and said that progress on these projects would be reviewed on regular basis as uplift schemes will generate economic activities and employment opportunities. He further stated that Deputy Commissioners should visit the Land Record Centres on regular basis and people issues related to revenue should be resolved on priority basis and no revenue case should remain pending for more than two years. He said that demand and supply and prices of the essential commodities should be monitored and Officers should perform their duties in an effective manner. He termed the establishment of deputy commissioner counters in big stores as a good initiative. The Chief Secretary also planted a sapling in the garden of the Commissioner's Office. Sahiwal Division Commissioner Ali Bahadur Qazi, all the Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021