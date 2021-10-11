ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,106
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,955
76724hr
1.89% positivity
Sindh
462,466
Punjab
435,882
Balochistan
33,072
Islamabad
106,113
KPK
175,735
Russian companies prepare for new IPO surge

Reuters 11 Oct 2021

MOSCOW: A post-pandemic economic recovery and a stock market surge to record highs are fuelling a pick up in listings in Russia following a barren few years. Russian IT company Softline on Oct. 7 became the latest firm to confirm its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange in October 2021.

Several others are now expected to follow in a flurry of activity set in motion by the initial public offering (IPO) of state shipping company Sovcomflot last October.

Real estate database CIAN, car sharing company Delimobil, food retailer Vkusvill and the SPB Exchange are all preparing IPOs in Russia and abroad among others, sources have said.

Mercury Retail Group is aiming to raise over $1 billion in a Moscow IPO by year-end, three financial market sources told Reuters.

But Russia is not immune to market fluctuations. Gold miners GV Gold and Nordgold postponed IPOs this year, citing uncertainty and volatility in the sector.

Below is an overview of major market debuts by Russian companies:

2021

Renaissance Insurance announced its intention to float on Sept. 27.

In the first half of 2021, three companies staged market debuts. Cut-price retailer Fix Price's dual listing in London and Moscow raised almost $2 billion in March, making it the biggest Russian IPO since Western sanctions were introduced in 2014.

Forestry group Segezha (Moscow Exchange; equivalent of $402 million), and healthcare provider EMC (Moscow Exchange; $500 million) followed suit in April and July.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), completed a deal with video game developer Nexters to start trading Nexters Inc. shares on the Nasdaq in August. It was the first deal involving a company from Russia and a Russian SPAC to list shares in the United States.

2019-2020

The two major listings in 2020 were online retailer Ozon (Nasdaq; $990 million) in November and Sovcomflot (Moscow Exchange; $550 million) in October. Sovcomflot's IPO marked the first major stock exchange flotation in Moscow in three years.

