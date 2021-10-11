ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,106
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,955
76724hr
1.89% positivity
Sindh
462,466
Punjab
435,882
Balochistan
33,072
Islamabad
106,113
KPK
175,735
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Chip crisis hits Stellantis' Italy output more than Covid did

MILAN, The impact from a global semiconductor shortage on Stellantis' Italian car production this...
Reuters 11 Oct 2021

MILAN, The impact from a global semiconductor shortage on Stellantis' Italian car production this year will be worse and longer-lasting than the damage to output caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Italy's FIM-CISL union said on Friday.

A global microchip shortage is pushing automakers to slow down production, with Stellantis halting operations at several facilities across Europe and the United States. The carmaker forecast it would make 1.4 million fewer vehicles this year.

"The semiconductor hurricane is causing production stoppages that are weighing more than the lockdown in 2020," FIM-CISL head Ferdinando Uliano said. "The forecasts are that such situation will carry on for the whole first half of 2022".

FIM-CISL said Stellantis had produced 319,000 cars in Italy in the first nine month of this year, 11% more than in the same period of 2020, when operations where frozen for several weeks following the COVID-19 outbreak.

But Uliano said 2021 full year production would hardly match the 461,000 units produced last year.

"It's practically impossible, the chip situation is getting more serious and we'll have further heavy closures," he said, adding a similar situation was expected with van production at the Sevel plant in central Italy.

Stellantis, formed earlier this year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, will operate the Melfi plant, its largest Italian facility, for an equivalent of only six days in October.

On the other hand, Turin's Mirafiori, where the electric 500 small car is produced, is among the few plants which have not suffered major stoppages.

"Production of the BEV 500 must go on to meet targets on carbon emission reduction," Uliano said.

The world's fourth largest carmaker has also decided to close one German plant until the end of the year.

"The main risk is that Stellantis decides to delay planned investments and new model launches, as the chip crisis pushes sales down," Uliano said.

The carmaker will present Maserati's Grecale SUV next month, followed by Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV, with sale due from June 2022.

Italian unions will meet Stellantis on Monday at Italy's Industry Ministry to discuss production and jobs in the country.

COVID semiconductor Stellantis Chip crisis

Comments

Comments are closed.

Chip crisis hits Stellantis' Italy output more than Covid did

PM opens official celebrations of Rabiul Awwal

In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

Indian minister's son arrested over deaths at farmer protest

Sixteen killed in Russian parachutists' plane crash

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest with state honours in Islamabad

PM Imran announces formation of Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority

US Treasury's Yellen confident Congress will pass global minimum tax

Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away at 85

Dubai police say $136 mn worth of cocaine seized

Wall St Week Ahead-Energy price spike adds market risk as earnings arrive

Read more stories