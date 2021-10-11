Highway sector; 23 schemes to be inaugurated in 16 districts of Sindh: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah has said that 23 schemes of highway sector in 16 districts under Sindh Department of Works and Services will be inaugurated soon. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that under these 23 projects, the construction and grafting of about 174 km of roads across the province is in the final stages.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah further said that 99 percent work has been completed in 4 road schemes of Sanghar district, 3 of Tharparkar, 2 of Ghotki, 2 of Matiari while construction work of one road scheme each in Badin, Hyderabad, Thatta, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Kashmore, Sujawal, Khairpur, Nowshero Feroz, Sukkur, Dadu and Mirpur Khas are also at the final stages.

The provincial minister said that the first priority of the present Sindh government is to provide all possible facilities to the people at their doorsteps. Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that the construction of roads would make it easier for the people involved in farming and domestic handicrafts to get their products to the cities.