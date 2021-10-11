HEC forms steering body to help boost agri output

HYDERABAD: The Higher Education Commission Islamabad has formed a steering committee to increase productivity in agriculture, Ghulam Sarwar Panhwar of MH Panhwar Farms appointed as member from Sindh; the Steering Committee will make its recommendations for innovation in agriculture.

The Higher Education Commission Islamabad has formed a steering committee to increase productivity in agriculture. The committee comprises ten members from various public sector related to agriculture, including private institutions and progressive farmers who will work on "Pilot project for data driven smart decision platform for increased agriculture productivity".

Ghulam Sarwar Panhwar, Co-Chairman, MH Panhwar Farms, Sindh, has been appointed as a member of the committee for this project. MH Panhwar Farm is famous and reputable in country and abroad for its research and productivity in mango, lychee, jackfruit and other crops.

The steering committee will be headed by Member Planning Commission (S&T) Islamabad, and Dr. Qamar-Uz-Zaman, Vice Chancellor, PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, Director General R&D Higher Education Commission, Member SPARCO Islamabad, Dr. Nadeem Tariq, CEO, Microbial Biotechnologies Lahore, Muhammad Asif Ali, Head R&E Engro Fertilizer, Abdul Razzaq. Gauhar Chief Executive Infinity Engineering Lahore, Shaukat Ali Director and Chief Executive Yuksel Seed Asia and Amir Hayat Bhandara Founder Hayat Farms Punjab will be members of the committee. Ghulam Sarwar Panhwar of MH Panhwar Farm from Sindh has been appointed as a member.

