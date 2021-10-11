Livestock deptt distributes sheep, poultry units in Tirah

PESHAWAR: The Livestock Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (merged districts) has distributed sheep, poultry units among 250 families, which were returned to their hometowns after remaining Temporary Displaced (TDs) for years in Tirah, the remote area of district Khyber on Sunday.

In this connection a simple gathering was arranged Tarkho Kas, Tirah Bara, district Khyber that was attended by Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Dr Israr, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Arshad Mansoor, Brigadier Razaul Hasnain of 27 brigade, Member Provincial Assembly Shafiq Afridi, Col Temure, Director General Livestock Dr Alamzeb, Assistant Commissioner, Bara Naik Muhammad Bangash, local people and members of civil society.

Addressing on the occasion speakers including Dr Israr, DC Arshad Mansoor, and Shafiq Afridi said that under the Livestock AIP scheme and Prime Minister emergency program on priority basis 250 families are facilitated so that they can begin their routine life. They added that the incumbent government is competent enough to extend every possible assistance to poor segments of the tribal society and they assured that the same kind of package will be given to other deserving masses of the area. "It not only improves livestock productivity in the area but will prosper the needy and poor families", they remarked.

At the end poultry units were distributed to 150 families while 100 deserving people got sheep under the scheme. The people of the Tirah Valley thanked the provincial government of KP for their generous package.

