ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,087
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,188
95524hr
2.14% positivity
Sindh
462,295
Punjab
435,512
Balochistan
33,069
Islamabad
106,058
KPK
175,584
FFCL organises farmers' convention

Press Release 10 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) recently organized a farmer convention in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Food Security, Punjab Agriculture Department, and Pir Meher Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi to mark the beginning of its Sarsabz Rabi campaign 2021-2022.

The event was presided by Vice-Chancellor Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, Professor Dr Qamar uz Zaman, while Federal Minister for Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam and Punjab Agriculture Minister, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi were present as special guests. Secretary Punjab Agriculture Department, Asad Rehman Gillani, Vice-Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Professor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Director General Punjab Agriculture Department, Dr Anjum Ali, and progressive farmers from Rawalpindi and Abbottabad attended this convention.

At the occasion, Head of Technical Services at Fatima Fertilizer Company, Naseerullah Khan, appreciated the government's initiatives for taking measures to enhance wheat yield in the dry lands of the country. He also expressed his gratitude to the administration of Arid Agriculture University for their cooperation in organizing a successful event. Further, he informed growers about the benefits of using balanced quantities of Sarsabz NP and CAN fertilizers based on soil analysis, to attain more than 10 percent crop yield as compared to other fertilizers.

Minister for Punjab Agriculture, Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, informed the growers that a wide array of seeds and other necessary agricultural goods are being provided to growers at subsidized rates under the national plan of increasing wheat production in the current year.

He further added that the cultivation of wheat will begin from October 20 in the arid areas, and the growers should essentially use the seed varieties approved by the Agriculture Department to not only protect their crops from diseases but also attain better yield. The Federal and Provincial ministers paid a rich tribute to Fatima Fertilizer Company for organizing a successful programme through which the growers were learning about new agricultural technologies regarding wheat production.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

