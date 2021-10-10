Prices of essential kitchen items further increase

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a further increase during this week past as compared with the previous week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

The survey noted an increase of Rs800 per 40kg of chicken, which jumped from Rs8,400 per 40kg to Rs9,200 per 40kg, while in retail, chicken is being sold at Rs260 per kg against Rs240 per kg, and chicken meat at Rs389 per kg against Rs360-375 per kg.

Eggs prices during the week under review witnessed a slight reduction, which came down from Rs5,200 per carton to Rs5,000 per carton, while in retail it is being sold at Rs180 per dozen against Rs190 per dozen.

Traders told in the upcoming winter season the egg prices are likely to touch Rs7,500 per carton and dozen eggs will be sold at Rs250 per dozen.

Beef with bones price remained unchanged at Rs650 per kg, boneless beef at Rs750 per kg, and mutton at Rs1,350 per kg.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices have touched all time high level as the commodity in retail is being sold at Rs240 per kg against Rs205.

According to traders, the increase in the petrol, LPG, natural gas, power and CNG prices was also playing a significant role, not only in increasing the prices of edible items but prices of all daily use items following an increase in transportation cost.

Pulses prices remained stable as fine quality mash is being sold at Rs280 per kg, and best quality lentil at Rs190 per kg. Best quality bean lentil at Rs280 per kg, masoor at Rs190-200 per kg, best quality whole gram at Rs180 per kg, and moong at Rs140 per kg. Powder red chillis prices jumped by Rs100 per kg from Rs300 per kg to Rs400 per kg, and powder turmeric price jumped by Rs120 per kg from Rs280 per kg to Rs400 per kg.

During the week under review, the ex-mill wheat flour price jumped from Rs1,000 per 15kg bag to Rs1,040 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,060-1,080 per bag.

Following continuous increase in wheat flour prices, the government has fixed 20kg wheat flour bag price at Rs1,100 per 20kg, while supplying wheat from the government stores to the millers but millers as usual have started black mailing the traders by linking the supply of 20kg government-sponsored flour bag on purchasing same quantity of 15kg wheat flour bags, which costs high.

Prices of various quality rice have also witnessed an increase as normal quality rice are available at Rs5,200 per 50kg bag against Rs5,000 per bag and the best quality rice bag price has jumped from Rs6,500 to Rs6,600 per 50kg bag.

Sugar price remain stable at Rs5,200 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs112 per kg, best quality ghee/cooking oil price jumped from Rs350 per litre/kg tin to Rs360 per kg/litre, while B-grade cooking oil price has jumped from Rs4,030 per 16 pack carton to Rs4,400 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs275 per pack of 900grams against Rs260 per pack of 900grams.

Ghee and cooking oil prices since December 2020 are on the raise as during this period the best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs124 per kg from Rs250 per kg to Rs360 per kg while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs115 per pack of 900grams from Rs160 to Rs275 per pack.

Price of Olpers and Nestle Milk Pak 250gram pack, which last week was increased by Re1 from Rs42 per 250gram pack to Rs43 per pack is stable, while there is no change in powder milk price, which is available at Rs1,090 per 900gram pack, fresh milk price is also unchanged at Rs140 per litre, and yogurt at Rs150 per kg.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices and the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed serious differences as the PBS has mentioned 11.8kg LPG cylinder price at Rs2,123.35 per domestic cylinder of 11kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,300 per cylinder.

The PBS has mentioned sugar price at Rs107.05 per kg, while in the market on average, sugar is available at Rs112 per kg. The PBS mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price at Rs1,744.40 per 5kg tin, while in the market it is being sold Rs1,790 per 5kg tin.

The PBS mentioned wheat flour price of Rs1,209.46 per 20kg bag but in the market it is available at Rs1,440 per 20 kg bag.

