ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,087
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,188
95524hr
2.14% positivity
Sindh
462,295
Punjab
435,512
Balochistan
33,069
Islamabad
106,058
KPK
175,584
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business

IRS Lahore receives over 2m tax returns so far

Hamid Waleed 10 Oct 2021

LAHORE: The Inland Revenue Services (IRS) Lahore has collected over 2 million income tax returns so far and more are expected before the end of deadline of October 15, 2021.

The IRS Lahore consisted of Large Taxpayer Office (LTO), Regional Tax Office (RTO) and Corporate Tax Office (CTO).

According to reliable sources, the LTO has so far collected approximately 1.3 million returns while it has a target of 2.6 million. They said the momentum of filing of returns was slow until the last week of September due to overloading of online system for accepting returns. Accordingly, said the sources, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had no option but to extend the deadline.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had congratulated the nation over 38-percent increase in number of returns against the last tax year. The LTOs are considered to be major contributors in receiving returns throughout Pakistan, collecting 70 percent of the returns.

The RTO Lahore stood second on the ladder after receiving around 900,000 returns so far. This number was merely 400,000 on the 30th of September due to the stuck-ups online system. The RTO deals with taxpayers relating to the category of Association of Persons and individuals.

Meanwhile, the sources added, that the CTO Lahore has received over 10,000 returns so far which deals with non-corporate taxpayers. The sources from the LTO pointed out that the Board has also directed them to assess large taxpayers on the basis of audit paras in audit reports. They apprehended that this exercise would make their work cumbersome, as the audit objections do not match with the actual situation on ground.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR tax collections Corporate Tax Office large taxpayer office Inland Revenue Services Regional Tax Office IRS Lahore

Comments

Comments are closed.

IRS Lahore receives over 2m tax returns so far

Security beefed up after terror attacks in Afghanistan

I&T: President meets heads of leading firms

Income, ST refunds: OICCI decries FBR's 'double standard'

FBR proposing amendments to Benami laws

Disciplinary proceedings against corrupt taxmen: Inquiry officers who fail to submit reports will face action: FBR

Periodic review of SOEs' working: MoF suggests setting up of CMU in Finance Division

Pandora Papers: 8 retired military officers to face probe

NAO: opposition parties, lawyers' bodies mulling moving court

Rabi-ul-Awwal: PM to inaugurate celebrations today

Georgieva fights to keep IMF role, with decision expected 'very soon'

Read more stories