Bilawal terms Larkana a ‘symbol of political resistance’

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed Larkana as a symbol of political resistance in country.

Bilawal Bhutto chaired a meeting at Bhutto House Naudero. PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani and Sohail Anwar Siyal attended the session.

During the meeting, the PPP chairman also sought details about the situation of educational institutions and development projects in Larkana in the presence of organizational officials.

Sindh Minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering Department Syed Nasir Hussain Shah briefed about the performance of his departments in the presence of PPP’s Larkana public representatives.