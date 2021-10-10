ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
Met Office issues ‘dengue alert’

Recorder Report 10 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The Met Office has issued dengue alert on Saturday and warned that dengue threat is looming large over the eight major cities from October 10 to November 20.

“Dengue fever has deepened its roots and severely impacted the health of people over the last ten years in the country, it said, indicating a conducive environment for the disease reproduction as it happens especially during the post-monsoon season (September 20 till December 5).

Cities included Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Faisalabad and Multan. The dengue unleashes when temperature records between 26 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius (three to five weeks) and humidity at 60 percent.

The active period for dengue onslaught is two hours after sunrise and two hours before the sunset. The dengue breeding stops once the temperature falls below 16 degrees Celsius.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

