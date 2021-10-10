ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
KATI president concerned at ‘sudden’ gas suspension

Recorder Report 10 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Salman Aslam has expressed concerns over the sudden shutdown of gas by Sui Southern Gas Company to industries across Sindh, especially the non-importing industry.

Salman Aslam said that the SSGC, without any consultation, announces the decision of sudden gas cut-off, which causes severe financial loss to the industries. He said that gas cut-off in Karachi alone was beyond comprehension.

The government must manage to overcome the crisis by cutting off gas equally throughout the country.

President KATI said that equal closure across the country will enable the units to face the crisis with a slight reduction. In Karachi alone, the closure of gas in the name of load management is not only harming the country’s economy, but also increases the risk of unemployment.

He said that most of the industrialists in Sindh have decided to relocate their industry from Karachi due to unwarranted gas cut-off.

Salman Aslam further said that the government should abolish the tax on the price of RLNG for the industrialists of Karachi so that the industrialists can buy RLNG as an alternative.

He said that RLNG was already getting more expensive due to the extra cost of freight charges and the government had imposed additional taxes on it which prevented the industrialists from buying imported gas.

The government should also provide the gas rates and facilities to the industrialists of Sindh similar to industry of Punjab.

President KATI said that with the intervention of Governor Sindh, the SSGC had entered into an agreement to supply uninterrupted gas to the industries, which Sui Southern Gas Company was violating.

He demanded that gas supply to industries be restored on priority basis so that production could continue without any delay.

