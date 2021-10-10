ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
Kamal claims his party can help resolve burning issues

Recorder Report 10 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said that if the nation gives his party a mandate to run country’s affairs, they will fix every single problem including the current unprecedented inflation, arguing that only the PSP has a character, capacity, credibility, experience, formula, technical expertise and a competent team to resolve up to 95 percent Pakistan’s issues, amicably and efficiently.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of office-bearers at District Central. He said that the PSP was working with the people to devise the future course of action. In this regard, a meeting of District Central workers has already been held at Ghous-ul-Azam Sports Ground.

“We haven’t taken a single U-turn in the last five years. There is a great deal of public unrest against inflation and the tyranny of incompetent governments. While inflation has broken the back of middle class, it has brought the poor to the brink of death,” he said.

He said apathetic, incompetent and corrupt federal ministers, instead of correcting their performance are bent upon snatching bread from the already devastated and downtrodden citizens with extreme shamelessness and arrogance. On one hand, the federal government of PTI and MQM is depriving people of their right to live, while on the other hand, the provincial government of the PPP is ensuring that no one survives except a few dynasties in Sindh.

There is no clean drinking water, no medical treatment in the province. Megacity Karachi has been turned into a garbage dumping yard, with no jobs and no public transport available, he complained.

In the current regional context, if the situation remains as grim as it is, there is a fear that a civil disobedience movement will take place, which would directly benefit the hostile forces and the current federal and provincial rulers will be responsible for all that mess, he added

Kamal further said, “We will continue our struggle in the interest of the people. We have a solution to bring economic stability and improve the economy. If the people give a chance, they will fix all existing issues.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

