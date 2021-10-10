T-20 World Cup: All-rounder Shoaib Malik replaces injured Sohaib Maqsood

LAHORE: Batsman Sohaib Maqsood has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 due to a lower back injury and has been replaced by all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Sohaib had underwent MRI scans for the lower back on Thursday after picking up the injury during 6th October match against Northern and consequently missed 7th October match against Central Punjab.

A spokesman of the PCB said that a panel of doctors reviewed Sohaib’s injury and declared him unfit for the mega event starting from October 17 in the UAE.

This is the fourth change in the initial Pakistani squad announced on September 4. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain, respectively, while Fakhar Zaman, who was originally named as a reserve, has swapped places with Khushdil Shah.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said, “Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form. We feel for him but injuries are part and parcel of the sport.

I am sure after undergoing rehabilitation; he’ll fully recover to be available for future assignments. In his place and following discussions with the team management, we have decided to include Shoaib Malik in the side.

