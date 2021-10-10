Islamabad: people deprived of cash, valuables worth Rs14.36m during one week

ISLAMABAD: Robbers, burglars, and thieves struck at 17 different locations in the federal capital, and made off with cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones and valuables worth Rs 14,365,000 during last week.

In the same period, motor vehicle thieves stole or snatched 28 vehicles including 18 motor bikes worth millions of rupees from various parts of the city. Similarly, armed robbers snatched more than eight mobile phones from people mostly at gunpoint in various localities of the capital city. Eight persons including women were kidnapped and one person was murdered in the city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, out of 17 cases of crime against property reported to the city’s various police stations during the last week, robbers and dacoites struck at nine localities in the city and stole or snatched cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth Rs 8,445,000, and armed snatchers snatched cash and valuables worth Rs 5,920,000 from seven people during the same period.

During the same period, auto thieves stole 14 cars bearing registration numbers; IJ-838 belonging to Bakht Hussain, LOX-6384 belonging to Mustafa, CC-313 belonging to Naeemullah, IDL-7887 belonging to Sudhar Khan, AJU-892 belonging to Asad Aslam, GAS-1452 belonging to Khushnood Iqbal, LE6344 belongs to Muhammad Rizwan, QZ-309 belonging to Abdul Wahid, and GAB-348 belonging to Dr Zaheer.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Golra, Industrial Area, Aabpara, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Khanna police stations.

Two cases of robbery, one case of snatching at gunpoint, and four cases of auto theft were reported to Golra police station during the last week. In the first incident, three armed robbers entered the house of Arshad Bagam and looted gold ornament and cash Rs 110,000 at Meri Abadi. In the second incident, two armed persons snatched bike bearing registration number CP-875 worth Rs 100,000 from Ahsan Amjad at Sector G-13 at gunpoint. Some unidentified persons stole a mobile phone, cash Rs 120,000 from the house of Ghulam Shabir in the limits of Golra police station.

