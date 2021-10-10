Panama, Pandora leaks: JI to move apex court for fair inquiry: Siraj

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the PTI government has nothing on its credit except gifting people with inflation and unemployment, burdening the country with massive debts and selling Kashmir to the Modi government.

According to media cell of JI at Mansoora, he was addressing a public meeting in Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday. He further said the government only facilitated mafias in three years as they made billions of rupees by creating sugar, flour, medicines and other fake crises.

The rulers, he said, failed to take action against the mafias despite massive claims. He ruled out any possibility of fair investigations into the persons named in Pandora Papers. He said the prime minister Investigation cell was instead created to facilitate those who stashed their money in shell companies. He said those who were named in Panama and Pandora leaks were members of the three mainstream political parties.

He said the JI would knock the door of the apex court and would raise the issue at all other forums for fair inquiry into the Panama and Pandora leaks. He said the JI would fight the case of people at every forum, from streets to parliament and courts. He said the PTI proved the agent of the status quo forces and it disappointed the people badly. Now, he added, the nation left with no option but to vote for the JI to bring real change.

The JI chief also addressed a workers convention in Fazalpur tehsil of district Rajanpur. Women, children and people from all walks of life attended the event. Sirajul Haq said the JI would empower women in real sense if voted to power. He said the feudal society and agents of the west and secularism deprived the women from their basic rights. He said only Islam provide full protection to women.

