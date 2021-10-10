ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
Govt urged to allow entry of oil tankers into KP during daytime hours

Amjad Ali Shah 10 Oct 2021

PESHAWAR: Petrol pumps owners have voiced concern over restriction on entry of oil tankers during day-hours in city areas, incidents of robbery with managers/staffs and procedure of petrol measurement in filling stations and asked the provincial government and relevant institutions for taking notice of these issues to resolve them amicably.

The issues were taken up with President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad during a meeting of a delegation of Sarhad Petroleum and Cartage Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at the chamber house on Saturday, which was led by the association patron in chief and former president Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz.

SCCI Senior Vice President Imran Khan, the Petroleum Association Chairman Abdul Majid Khan, Executive Secretary Khalid Khan, office secretary Abid Khan, executive members of the association Shoaib Khan, Abid Ali, Waseem Khan and others were present during the meeting.

Members of the Association apprised the SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid issues of pump owners and dealers.

They said that a ban has been imposed on entry of oil tankers during day-hours in city areas, but the policy was not implemented in other districts of KP, and other parts of the country, which they termed as a completely unjust and unfair step.

The office bearers informed that the association during meetings with high-police officials has informed time and again of the issue of robbery with pumps staff while going to deposit cash in commercial banks but no notice was taken by the police department in this regard, which has created great unrest among pumps owners and dealers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

