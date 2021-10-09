ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,087
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,188
95524hr
2.14% positivity
Sindh
462,295
Punjab
435,512
Balochistan
33,069
Islamabad
106,058
KPK
175,584
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Elon Musk throws a party at Tesla's factory near Berlin

Reuters 09 Oct 2021

BERLIN: Flashing lights, booming speakers, sprawling stages and a Ferris wheel have transformed Tesla's car factory near Berlin into a county fair for a one-day festival on Saturday to be hosted by CEO Elon Musk.

The festival, expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors, with locals from Brandenburg state given priority, started at 10am local time (0800 GMT) but will go on late into the night, with bands and DJs due to "keep the party going," the official event website said.

"Giga Berlin-Brandenburg fun party today!" Musk tweeted in German shortly after it began, and then joked with a Twitter follower who replied to correct his German.

Musk hopes in coming weeks to get the green light to start production at the site, which at its peak will produce 500,000 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) a year - more than double Germany's BEV production in 2020.

Tesla to work with global regulators on data security

The company has also submitted plans to invest 5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in a battery plant with 50 GWh capacity next to the site, outstripping Volkswagen's planned 40GWh capacity site in Salzgitter.

While Tesla has repeatedly said the site will bring Germany significantly closer to achieving its e-mobility goals, some locals and environmental groups are unhappy with the Tesla CEO's disruptive approach which they say flies in the face of German business culture.

The latest consultation on public concerns towards the site closes on October 14, after which the environmental ministry will decide whether to reject or approve it. Brandenburg's economy minister has pinned chances of approval at 95%.

Drone footage published on Twitter in the 24 hours before the start showed preparations for the festival were well under way, with sound checks of booming techno beats, lighting tests and festival tents set up next to rows of Tesla cars.

Visitors attending the event posted videos from tours of the factory showing production line robots giving choreographed displays. Others highlighted the electric buses on which they were taken to the festival site.

Elon Musk wants US regulators to let cryptocurrency 'fly'

Musk, however, has not yet made an appearance.

Tesla received approval from local authorities to have 9,000 people on site at a time despite pandemic-related curbs limiting large gatherings to 5,000, after it presented a plan for how it would keep the event COVID safe, authorities said.

Attendees were given a time-slot for a 1.5-hour tour of the factory, and must provide proof of a negative COVID-test, vaccination or recovery, according to the entry ticket.

"We invite you to discover our factory from along our production lines. You'll have the chance to see how tons of raw metal are melted, pressed and put together to build our Model Y," the ticket reads.

Elon Musk Cryptocurrency US regulators Tesla's car factory

Comments

1000 characters

Elon Musk throws a party at Tesla's factory near Berlin

Pandora Papers: Only 70 to 80 Pakistanis identified by FBR so far

US, China chief trade negotiators hold 'candid exchange'

Spurred by latest investment, Pakistan's textile sector eyes $21bn exports in FY22

President Alvi arrives in UAE to inaugurate Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo

Ten injured in 2 drone attacks at Saudi's King Abdullah airport

Pakistan condemns drone attacks at Saudi's King Abdullah airport

Shoaib Malik back, Sohaib Maqsood ruled out of T20 World Cup

Pakistan logs less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Banking court extends pre-arrest bails of Shehbaz, Hamza till Oct 30

US says to hold first in-person talks with Taliban since Afghan withdrawal

Read more stories