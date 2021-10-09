ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,087
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,188
95524hr
2.14% positivity
Sindh
462,295
Punjab
435,512
Balochistan
33,069
Islamabad
106,058
KPK
175,584
China completes latest metal reserves auctions, eyes more

  • 30,000 tonnes copper, 50,000 tonnes zinc and 70,000 tonnes aluminium released
  • Reserves administration completes 4th round of auctions
  • Says will release more stocks based on supply and demand
Reuters 09 Oct 2021

BEIJING: China on Saturday released 150,000 tonnes of industrial metals from its state reserves in the fourth round of sales this year as it continues a campaign to ease supply tightness and tame high commodity prices.

The world's top metals consumer offered processors and manufacturers the chance to bid for 30,000 tonnes of copper, 70,000 tonnes of aluminium and 50,000 tonnes of zinc reserves on online platforms operated by state-run China Minmetals Corp and Norinco.

Copper steady as low inventories offset growth fears

The metal was sold off in small batches, typically of 100-250 tonnes.

Confirming the end of Saturday's auctions in a statement, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said it would continue to release inventories in the near future based on market supply, demand and prices.

The administration did not disclose the names of the successful bidders or the price at which the metal was sold, nor was that information immediately visible on the platforms hosting the sales.

Shortages help aluminium towards 13-year highs

The sales took the total amount of metal released by China's National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration in 2021 to 570,000 tonnes. Prior to this year, Beijing had not sold off state metal reserves for more than a decade.

Saturday has been designated as a working day in China after week-long National Day public holiday from Oct. 1-7.

