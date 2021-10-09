ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,087
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,188
95524hr
2.14% positivity
Sindh
462,295
Punjab
435,512
Balochistan
33,069
Islamabad
106,058
KPK
175,584
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Banking court extends pre-arrest bails of Shehbaz, Hamza till Oct 30

  • Shehbaz submits reply to questionnaire by the FIA
BR Web Desk 09 Oct 2021

A Lahore banking court extended on Saturday the pre-arrest bails of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz till October 30 in the money-laundering case, Aaj News reported.

During the hearing when Judge Tahir Sabir asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) about the investigation, the representative of the agency Moazzam Habib, replied that Shehbaz had submitted his reply to their questionnaire.

The investigation will be taken forward after the FIA reviews Shehbaz's reply, Habib informed the court.

Meanwhile, Amjad Pervez, the counsel of the Sharif family, told the court that his clients were cooperating with the FIA.

Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat in money-laundering case

During the hearing, Habib raised objections to the jurisdiction of the court, saying that a banking court was not entitled to hear the case. The court replied that he should make his argument in the next hearing.

The PML-N president and his family members are facing the charge of money-laundering of Rs25 billion through the bank accounts of clerical staff of their two sugar mills - Al-Arabia and Ramzan Sugar Mills.

In his reply to the FIA, Shehbaz dodged the FIA and did not respond to any of the 35 questions asked by the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) through a questionnaire, an official source familiar with the information told Business Recorder.

Shehbaz hasn't responded to any CIT question

"This time too Shehbaz dodged the FIA and did not respond to any of the 35 questions asked by the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) through a questionnaire," the source said, adding that the younger Sharif also accused the investigators, especially FIA Punjab Zone-I Director Muhammad Rizwan, of victimizing him at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who allegedly wants to keep him trapped in "politically motivated" cases just to silence his dissenting voice as being the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

The source claimed that Shehbaz expressed that asking questions from him and trapping him in "false" cases was an attempt to silencing his voice as being the opposition leader.

Shehbaz Sharif MONEY LAUNDERING Hamza Shehbaz bail

Comments

1000 characters

Banking court extends pre-arrest bails of Shehbaz, Hamza till Oct 30

Discos' tariff increased by Rs1.95 per unit

Summary on restructuring of Pepco approved

Pandora Papers: Only 70 to 80 Pakistanis identified by FBR so far

US says to hold first in-person talks with Taliban since Afghan withdrawal

US, China chief trade negotiators hold 'candid exchange'

Spurred by latest investment, Pakistan's textile sector eyes $21bn exports in FY22

Pakistan logs less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Ten injured in 2 drone attacks at Saudi's King Abdullah airport

Afghans flock to Iranian border, but few can cross

Read more stories