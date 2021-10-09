ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
Pakistan logs less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

  • Country detects 955 new cases at a positivity ratio of 2.14%
BR Web Desk 09 Oct 2021

Pakistan reported less than 1,000 cases for the second consecutive day after 955 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in 24 hours.

On October 7, the country reported 912 cases for the first time in three months. Before then, Pakistan last recorded a daily case count below 1,000 on July 5 when it reported 830 cases.

Meanwhile, 44,557 tests were carried out across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 19,827,048.

So far, Pakistan has reported 1,257,188 coronavirus cases. The positivity ratio was recorded at 2.14%, while the active number of cases stands at 43,352. Overall, there are 2,644 critical Covid-19 cases

During the last 24 hours, the virus claimed 29 more lives, taking the overall death toll to 28,087. Presently, Pakistan's total recoveries stand at 1,185,749.

While speaking to the media on Friday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan shared that over 60 million have been fully as well as partially inoculated against Covid-19. Dr Sultan said that so far, over 90 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across the country.

He also encouraged that children should also get vaccinated, stressing that the approved Covid-19 vaccines are safe and will prevent the spread of the virus.

Full vaccination mandatory for students from November 30: Dr Faisal

Moreover, he said that from November 30, full vaccination will be mandatory for students (aged 12 and above) across the country.

The SAPM further said that from October 31, partial vaccination will be mandatory for children to attend their respective educational institutions, urging them to get vaccinated.

