Razzaq Gauhar elected PAAPAM chairman unopposed

LAHORE: The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has elected Abdur Razzaq Gauhar as its new chairman, unopposed, in the annual election of the association, while Abdul Rehman Aizaz and Shehryar Qadir were elected Senior Vice Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively.

The elections were held in a very friendly and democratic environment. Those who won the Managing Committee seats, included Taufeeq Sherwani, Rehan Riaz, Abdul Hamid, Muhammad Mohsin, Umar Abdullah, Muhammad Anas Khan, Syed Misbah Uddin and Mannan Ahmed. Speaking on the occasion, the newly-elected office-bearers thanked the members for reposing trust in them.

PAAPAM's newly-elected Chairman, Abdur Razzaq Gauhar, on this occasion, pledged to work with renewed zeal and a sense of commitment for the betterment of the automotive parts industry at large. He also paid tribute to the outgoing chairman, saying that the outgoing body had been actively promoting the interests of the auto vending industry throughout 2020-21. The new chairman vowed to continue his efforts for the promotion of the sector.

Abdur Razzaq Gauhar said despite all the oddities the association continued its journey and achieved many milestones, briefing all those activities, the PAAPAM did in the previous year. He especially showed his great satisfaction over the free, fair and transparent elections of the association taken place in a very friendly ambience. "We have to move ahead altogether to face the challenges and no politics till next elections, he added".

He vowed to make the PAAPAM a model association of the country as that was the pioneer trade body of the country to get the ISO certification. He invited all the members to come up and join hands of the management for the betterment of the association, through various standing committees.

The newly-elected community leader also stressed upon the members to embrace cutting edge and green technologies to meet the demands of the technological and digital era. Those who did not acquire the technical savvy would lag behind, he opined.

The chairman further advised the member to explore the export markets channels, especially non-traditional ones. The newly elected Vice-Chairman, Sheryar Qadir, also talked to the annual gathering of the association.

