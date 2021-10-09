Pakistan's squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 named

LAHORE: National selectors on Friday confirmed Pakistan's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates from 17th October to 14th November. Pakistan is in Group 2 and will open their campaign against India on 24 October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

From the squad that was announced on 4th September and after taking into consideration player performances and form, the selectors have made three changes. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain respectively, while Fakhar Zaman, who was originally named as a travel reserve, has swapped places with Khushdil Shah.

The decision on Sohaib Maqsood's inclusion in the squad will be made following medical advice. The top-order batter underwent MRI scans for the lower back after the 6th October National T20 match against Northern and missed Thursday's Punjab derby against Central Punjab.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said, "After reviewing player performances in the highly-competitive National T20 and in consultation with the team management, we have decided to include Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The three in-form players bring with them wealth of experience and talent, and provide further stability, balance and strength to the side."

Wasim said, "It must be tough for Azam, Khushdil and Hasnain for missing out but they still have a lot to offer in their careers. They are in our future plans as a lot of cricket has to be played post the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and in the lead up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. It has also given us the opportunity to closely monitor the player progress and then make decisions that are in the best interest of the side for what will be a cut-throat tournament."

Pakistan's squad: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Sarfaraz Ahmed(wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sohaib Maqsood.

Player Support Personnel: Mansoor Rana (manager), Saqlain Mushtaq (interim head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant head coach), Matthew Hayden (batting consultant), Vernon Philander (bowling consultant), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Talha Ejaz (team analyst), Col Muhammad Imran (retd) (Security Manager), Ibrahim Badees (media and digital manager), Dr Najeeb Soomro (team doctor) and Malang Ali (Masseur).

