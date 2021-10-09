PTI has ended 'three-decade-long status quo': Buzdar

LAHORE: Announcing to resolve the genuine issues of workers, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Friday that the PTI has broken the three-decades-long status quo.

"The government believes in the principles of good governance, transparency and no one is allowed any unfair means, the CM said while talking to PTI's chief organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi today.

Talking on this occasion, the CM termed party workers a valuable asset adding that his meeting with office-bearers and workers was very fruitful. A schedule has been finalized for holding meetings with office-bearers and workers of every district, he said and assured that ticket-holders, office-bearers and workers will be given their due status.

He said the draft of the new local government system was being given final shape as the government has planned to hold local bodies' elections next year.

Saifullah Niazi said durable steps have been taken for the development of the province as CM believes in performance instead of political pomp and show.

Moreover, members of the national assembly led by SAPM on Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar called on CM Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest, political scenario and development projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021