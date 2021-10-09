Overseas Pakistanis' right to vote: Sarwar says opposition creating hurdles

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that opposition parties are creating hurdles in the way of the overseas Pakistanis' right to vote.

"We advise the opposition parties to refrain from their policy of disagreement to anything; the government is working in good faith for ensuring transparency in upcoming elections," the governor said this while talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis led by Dr Khalid Azeem Khattak on Friday.

The governor maintained that giving the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis will further strengthen democracy in Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis will play their role in the development and prosperity of the country with more enthusiasm.

He said the government has been inviting all political parties to discuss the issue of electoral reforms from day one but the opposition didn't agree.

According to him, the government wants the next general elections to be made so transparent that even the losing candidate cannot raise finger on its transparency. There is no other option than electoral reform and electronic voting machine to hold transparent elections.

Terming public-private partnership as important for the country's development, he said the government has saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy. GSP Plus status has benefited Pakistan of over US 24 billion dollars, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021