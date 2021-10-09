It's time for 'serious politics', says Rashid

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid, on Friday said that Pakistan is currently passing through a difficult time; therefore, everyone needs to do serious politics to move this country forward.

"This is not the time to criticise or humiliate each other and this is time to do serious politics. If we did serious politics then we will take this country ahead," he said, while addressing a ceremony of inauguration of a block in the Women University, Satellite Town.

He said that our politicians are looking towards the West while the fact is that politics is arising in the East.

He said that if any crisis emerged in Afghanistan, it would spill over and would have effects on Pakistan.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has handled Covid-19 properly and is also resolving Afghanistan issue in a better way," he said.

Rashid said that a meeting of the National Security Committee is going to be held later today (Friday), in which the participants would be briefed on the internal and external challenges.

Without naming Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, the minister said that those people who were using provocative language against our institutions will fall flat on their face.

He said that after October 22, a change would come in national politics.

The next 120 days of Pakistan's politics are extremely important, he said, adding that near the next general elections, there would be a new alignment of the PML-N and it would be divided into three groups instead of two factions.

To a question, he said that the country is going towards elections and will contest next election under the leadership of Imran Khan.

The minister said that inflation was rising in the country but Imran Khan's government would manage to control it.

Earlier, he inaugurated a block in the Women University, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi, He said that he established as many as 25 educational institutes even in the most backward areas.

Idid not build plazas, wherever I found a space, I built a college on it, he said.

No girl would receive education, while sitting on the floor in his city, he said.

He said that the Nullah Lai project would be inaugurated soon and he would quit politics to give opportunity to others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021