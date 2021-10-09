Petition against 5G technology, Covid-19 vaccine dismissed

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed the petition against 5G Technology and Covid-19 vaccine observing that petitioner could not satisfy the court as how these are health hazards.

A division bench of SHC comprised of Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Agha Faisal in a written order stated that Petitioner who is appearing in person has not utter a single word as to how the consequences of 5G technology, wherefrom the entire world is benefiting and/or intends to seek benefits, could be a health hazard and only rested her arguments to the effect that it is injurious to health and hence illegal and unlawful.

Court observed that fifth generation technology is making its roots across the world and all countries have framed policies to get benefit out of it. Fifth Generation technology caters for faster browsing, streaming, uploading and downloading speed with better connectivity. Its adoption perhaps is the only way out to be at par with rest of the world. Its application is nowadays common in robotic devices, self-driven cars, medical devices etc.

As far as Covid-19 is concerned, court declared that perhaps the petitioner is not even remotely aware of the consequences of Coronavirus disease that started in 2019 and is yet to be controlled and stated there are international and national policies which are being towed by different departments of the provincial as well as federal government including health departments.

Court observed that the world is facing this novel experience which is never seen before, this pandemic in nature, and since last two years efforts are being made to have a complete control over it and added that research progress is continued however the precautionary measures to control its maximum effect is being taken and monitored in the entire world by way of enhancing the immunity of body i.e. resistance against the virus (Covid-19).

