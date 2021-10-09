ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Things are not too bad

Mehdi Hasan 09 Oct 2021

That the country is surviving on concessional and non-concessional multilateral and bilateral assistance plus borrowings at exorbitant rates of interest from commercial market is a fact that characterizes successive governments' approach to country's economy. Remittances that overseas Pakistanis send to the country constitute a highly valuable support to our foreign exchange reserves. The other major source of foreign exchange, exports, are still too low as compared to the country's import bill. Rising oil prices in international market indicate an increased spending in the oil producing countries, including the Gulf states which are our major sources of workers' remittances. A relatively higher export target set by the government for the current fiscal year looks achievable because of a variety of reasons. Things are not too bad.

Mehdi Hasan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Overseas Pakistanis Oil prices foreign exchange commercial market

Mehdi Hasan

Comments

Comments are closed.

Things are not too bad

Discos' tariff increased by Rs1.95 per unit

Summary on restructuring of Pepco approved

Only 70 to 80 Pakistanis identified by FBR so far

Evolving situation in region quite complex: NSC

Tata regains control of troubled Air India

SPI up 1.21pc WoW

Pakistan for ties anchored in economic cooperation, US official told

Milestone global corporate tax deal finally gets agreement

Acquisition of extra land for Dadhocha Dam: Govt has provided Rs1.17bn, Punjab AAG tells SC

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed meets PM

Read more stories