ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Gold rally cools

Reuters 09 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: Gold steadied on Friday, paring gains from a more than 1% rally fuelled by a miss in the US jobs data, as investors came to terms with the possibility that the Federal Reserve may still have enough fodder to wean the economy off stimulus this year. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,757.39 per ounce by 11:46 am ET (1546 GMT), retreating from their highest since Sept. 22 at $1,781.20.

US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,757.60.

Spot silver rose 0.6% to $22.71.

US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, well below expectations. But upward revisions to prior months' data meant the economy has now regained half of the jobs deficit it faced in December.

Gold gained sharply as the data at first appeared to be downbeat, but internals of the report seemed "overall to be not so bad," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals. This drove expectations that the Fed will "continue on its path of wanting to taper monetary policy sooner, rather than later," leading to the retreat in gold, although yet another poor jobs report next month could change that, Wyckoff added.

Gold was also caught between headwinds from higher US Treasury yields, and some support from a slightly weaker dollar.

The gold market now seems to have reverted to expecting a tapering announcement at some point this year, said Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper. "However, the downside appears well-supported, given the demand response from the physical market."

Reduced stimulus and higher interest rates lift bond yields, translating into increased opportunity costs of holding non-yielding bullion.

